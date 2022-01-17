Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from diversified businesses, a focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position, and shareholder-friendly policies. Its solid order backlog at the end of third-quarter 2021, pricing actions, cross-selling activities, and a recovering economy are other tailwinds. Supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor are concerning. For 2021, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings of $3.25-$3.35 per share, down from the previously stated $3.30-$3.46. Sales are now expected to be $1,880-$1,900 million, down from $1,890-$1,920 million mentioned earlier. Also, softness in renewable energy is concerning for the company. In the past three months, the company's shares underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been decreased for 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.62. 159,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.