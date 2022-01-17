Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.57. 160,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,870. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

