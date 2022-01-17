Render Token Hits Market Cap of $666.44 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $666.44 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00007852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

