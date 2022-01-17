Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Tops $674,796.01

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Ubex has a market cap of $674,796.01 and $149,488.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00315133 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

