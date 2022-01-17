Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.