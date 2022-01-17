Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT at $2.14

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.