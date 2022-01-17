Brokerages Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) PT at $5.30

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

DSX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 895,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 496,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,560. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

