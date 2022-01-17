Bessemer Securities LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 742,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. 4,380,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

