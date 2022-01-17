Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.