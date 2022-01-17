Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 124 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.55 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

