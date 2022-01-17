Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 2,084,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.