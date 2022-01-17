Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LMACA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,440. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

