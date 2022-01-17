California Public Employees Retirement System Has $242.94 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $242,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $55,774,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $379.78 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.