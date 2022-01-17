Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $684,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,255,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,021,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

