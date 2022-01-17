iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 86,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,630. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

