Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.48. The stock had a trading volume of 718,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,540. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

