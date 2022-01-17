Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $404,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 192,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,079,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

