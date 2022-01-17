Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.22. 17,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,190. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.37.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

