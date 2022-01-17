Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

