US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,001,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $187,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. 205,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

