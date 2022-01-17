TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Cut by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.76. 1,447,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,100. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.