US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $155,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,580. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

