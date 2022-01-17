Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,183,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030,250. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.