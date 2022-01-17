Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

