Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

