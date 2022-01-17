Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $202.32 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

