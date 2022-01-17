First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $87,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

