Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 1,199 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,550. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.