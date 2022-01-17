Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,550. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.