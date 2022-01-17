Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 295 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,930. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock worth $2,715,072. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

