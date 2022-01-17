Showcase (SHO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,826.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $137,183.78 and approximately $37,826.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07607162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.02 or 0.99901860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

