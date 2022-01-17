Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $142.40

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $100.26. 465,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.