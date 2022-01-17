Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $296.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.67.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded down $23.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Schindler has a 52 week low of $245.20 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.01.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

