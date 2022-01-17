Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.65. 2,086,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.