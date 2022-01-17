Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 2.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.