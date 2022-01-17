NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.