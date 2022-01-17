Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,056 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

NYSE:GLW traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $37.09. 6,977,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

