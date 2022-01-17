Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,180. The firm has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

