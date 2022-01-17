California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 61,336 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $193,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.