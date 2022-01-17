12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Masco makes up 3.3% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Masco worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. 2,712,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,960. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

