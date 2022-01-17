24,047 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.79. 220,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $586.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

