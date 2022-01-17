12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $38.43 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 8.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $38,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

