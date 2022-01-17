NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $142,000 Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in NOW by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NOW by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.