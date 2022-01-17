Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s stock price rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 192,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 160,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a current ratio of 26.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

