Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.15

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 67589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

