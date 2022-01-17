2,101 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital LLC

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $14,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 444,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,370. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.