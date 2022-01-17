PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,430 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,610. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.