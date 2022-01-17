PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $709.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

