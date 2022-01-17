PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

