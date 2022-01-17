PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

RY traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.33. 1,656,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

